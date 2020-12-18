Malta Women’s Football Team Jumps 16 Places In FIFA Rankings, The Most Out Of Any Other Team

The Malta women’s national football team has made the “most progress” in the FIFA World Rankings after jumping a whopping 16 places to 85th place. The team ended the year on a high note after securing two away wins against Georgia and Israel in the Euro 2020 qualifying rounds, accumulating a total of 37 points in the process. The late wins earned the team a 16 place jump, ending the season in 85th place ahead of Moldova and just behind the Faroe Islands.

According to FIFA, this is the highest-ranking Malta has obtained in three years and is a promising sign of things to come. After a rocky start to the year, the women’s team managed to gain some momentum during the Euro qualifiers campaign, ending Group B with a total of 10 points and tying with Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was also the highest number of points ever recorded by the women’s national team in a qualifying campaign for a major tournament. Among the players who represented Malta this year was 16-year-old Haley Bugeja, who became the youngest player ever to score a hat trick at a European qualifier when she found the net three times against Georgia last month.