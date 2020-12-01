د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Women’s Team Beat Israel To End Euro 2020 Qualifying Campaign On High Note

The Malta women’s football team has capped off a streak of wins at the Euro 2020 qualifiers following a decisive 2-0 victory against Israel in Ramat Gan Stadium earlier today.

Malta finished with 10 points in Group B, spearheaded by Denmark and Italy, and tying with Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is also the highest number of points ever recorded by the Malta women’s national team in a qualifying campaign for a major tournament.

The women’s team was quick to capitalise on a goal with Brenda Borg scoring 15 minutes into the first half. The second goal, which came in the 59th minute, was scored by 16-year-old wonderkid Haley Bugeja.

Bugeja also got on the stats board with an assist to Brenda to secure the first goal.

For the second game in a row, the women’s team has maintained a clean sheet.

The last time the two teams met was on October 4th at Ta’ Qali which ended with a goal each.

While Malta doesn’t stand a chance at qualifying for the Euro 2022, the team’s campaign ended on a high note with a lot of promise showing for the future.

