Malta’s Rugby National Team Secure 24-10 Win Against Slovenia

Malta’s Rugby national team was off to a great start as they secured their first win today against Slovenia, in Ljubljana.

This match came as a part of the FIRA-AER Conference South 1 qualifiers, where they beat Slovenia 24-10.

It signified the return of the team to international rugby, after more than two years on hold due to the pandemic.

Malta will now be back in action next month when they host Israel at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on 13th November.

Image credit: Jeremy Debattista 

