د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Tallest Man Becomes First Local Basketball Player To Join Japanese League

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s tallest man, Sam Deguara, has become the first Maltese basketball player to play in a Japanese league after signing with Tokyo Excellence.

Deguara, who measures in at a towering height of 7’5 feet, joined the third division side last October on a one year contract and has featured in the starting line up as a Center.

“As you can see, Sam is big! Accepting him is an unprecedented challenge for the team staff and environment. We look forward to him joining and believe that he will be of great help to our team,” the club said following the signing of Deguara. 

At 7’5 feet, Deguara is by far the tallest man in Malta and, according to his Wikipedia, the tallest man in Italy too. 

The 29-year-old Maltese national has been a bit of a journeyman around basketball leagues in Italy, Malta, Spain, Canada, the United States, Lithuania, Thailand, Hong Kong, Chile and most recently, the Philippines. 

He’ll continue his journey with Tokyo Excellence which competes in the third division of Japan’s B. League and his impact has already been felt in presence and on the board. 

“With my various skills, strong mental strength, size and strength of 225 cm, I will give the best performance to express my gratitude!” Deguara said.

Tag someone who loves basketball

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Six Year-Old Aspiring Maltese Formula 1 Racer Is Speeding Towards His Future

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK