Malta’s Tallest Man Becomes First Local Basketball Player To Join Japanese League

Malta’s tallest man, Sam Deguara, has become the first Maltese basketball player to play in a Japanese league after signing with Tokyo Excellence.

Deguara, who measures in at a towering height of 7’5 feet, joined the third division side last October on a one year contract and has featured in the starting line up as a Center.

“As you can see, Sam is big! Accepting him is an unprecedented challenge for the team staff and environment. We look forward to him joining and believe that he will be of great help to our team,” the club said following the signing of Deguara.

At 7’5 feet, Deguara is by far the tallest man in Malta and, according to his Wikipedia, the tallest man in Italy too.

The 29-year-old Maltese national has been a bit of a journeyman around basketball leagues in Italy, Malta, Spain, Canada, the United States, Lithuania, Thailand, Hong Kong, Chile and most recently, the Philippines.

He’ll continue his journey with Tokyo Excellence which competes in the third division of Japan’s B. League and his impact has already been felt in presence and on the board.

“With my various skills, strong mental strength, size and strength of 225 cm, I will give the best performance to express my gratitude!” Deguara said.

Tag someone who loves basketball