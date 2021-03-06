Malta’s Tallest Man Goes Head-To-Head Against NBA Star In Online Basketball Poll

Samuel Deguara is 7’5 feet and plays basketball with Tokyo Excellence, becoming the first Maltese person to play in a Japanese League.

For a country so small, you wouldn’t expect it to be home to one of the tallest men in the world.

A bit of a journeyman, Deguara has spent time playing in America, Spain, Lithuania and Italy, but he’s now going head-to-head against an NBA star…online.

The International Basketball Federation singled out Deguara for his monstrous height and put him side-by-side with 7’3 feet Dallas Mavericks’ Center, Boban Marjanović, and asked the online community to pick whom they would choose for a sports bar bouncer… just for a bit of fun.

We all know that taller is better, meaning our Maltese man is the clear winner here. And the comment section seems to agree too with many choosing Deguara as their go-to sports bar bouncer.

Nonetheless, bouncer or not, Deguara is a beast on the court and it’s cool and inspiring to see him feature alongside one of the NBA’s most beloved superstars.

