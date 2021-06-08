Malta’s Top Olympic Prospect Won’t Make Trip To Tokyo Due To Struggles With Injuries

Jordan Gusman, a formidable middle-distance runner, took to social media to break the news.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, one of Malta’s top Olympic prospects announced that he is unlikely to make the trip to Tokyo this year as he continues to struggle with a number of injuries.

“I came to the realisation this past weekend that the Olympics was probably not happening for me, but it was well worth trying.”

“I’ve been struggling with injuries this past year, barely able to string together more than three weeks of running,” he said.

Gusman, who is based in Australia, has represented Malta in several events including the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe where he won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m – becoming the first person in Maltese history to do so.

The middle-distance runner was also Australia’s 5,000m champion before switching allegiances to the Maltese singlet in honour of his late grandfather.

Since then, he has gone on to break the Maltese national records in the 1,500m, 3,000m and 5,000m.

Gusman was touted as one of Malta’s top Olympic prospects and stood a chance of qualifying by right, instead of by wild card – which has been the case for Malta’s current Olympic athletes Eleanor Bezzina and Matthew Abela.

However, with injuries plaguing the middle distance runner, his dreams and hopes of an Olympic appearance have been dashed.

“I’m taking a break from racing to get it together, but I’ll be back in action later in the year,” he ended.

A number of athletes are currently in contention for a spot at the 2020Summer Olympics in Tokyo including 15-year-old swimming prodigy Sasha Gatt and Malta’s Athlete of the Year Janet Richard.

Tag someone who needs to know this