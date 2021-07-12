Malta’s U-15 Water Polo Team Makes History After Securing Wins Over France And Georgia At Continental Championships

Malta’s under-15 national water polo team beat France to place 13th in its first-ever appearance at the Water Polo Championships.

Despite losing its first three matches to Italy, Spain and Romania, the resilient squad bounced back against Georgia, hammering its opponents to clinch a 21-8 victory in a historic first victory at the continental competition for the island.

In its final matchup of the competition, Malta faced France for the 13th rank and managed to keep up its momentum by securing a decisive 10-8 win. Malta’s Jayden Cutajar put on an exceptional performance on the night, leading the team with a hat-trick, while Enrio Callia and Cain Cutajar managed to secure a brace each.

Despite early shortcomings, the u-15 squad made history after securing two wins at the Water Polo Championship held in Loulé, Portugal, and placing 13th overall.

“The boys remained healthy throughout the months prior to the Championships, and trained hard and I would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment which translated into performing beyond our expectations,” said national head coach, Anthony Farrugia.

Following a promising run at the Championships, the boys were met with cheers and applause as they touched down in Malta.

Aquatic Sports Association President Joe Caruana Curran vowed to continue attracting the necessary support from authorities and sponsors to help facilitate the success of Malta’s aquatic athletes.

