Malta’s Women’s Football Team To Play Against Azerbaijan Today

Malta’s women’s football team is set to play against Azerbaijan later on today at 4pm.

The match comes as part of the second international window of the 2023 FIFA Women’s Cup qualifying campaign.

This will be Malta’s second encounter with Azerbaijan, with the only meeting dating back to 2015 where Malta had a 2-0 victory.

“It is important that we stay disciplined and capitalise on our chances but most of all, it will be important to remain patient – patience is key in this game,” says Coach Mark Gatt.

This comes after a 3-0 defeat against Russia, which is ranked in 24th place, while Malta sits in 93rd place in the FIFA rankings.

Azerbaijan, on their part, have lost all three games so far against Russia (2-0), Denmark and Montenegro (2-0).

