Maltese Artistic Swimming Team Achieve Impressive Results At Bulgarian Tournament

Malta achieved impressive results at the Pirin Artistic Swimming Tournament in Bulgaria, placing second and third in several categories.

The Malta Artistic Swimming national team competed in the Duet Tech, the Solo Free and Combo events with several standout stars in the water.

Ana Culic and Valentina Marchi placed second in the Duet Tech with a score of 66.0151 with Culic also coming in third in the Sole Free with a score of 70.5667.

Thea Grima Buttigieg also put on a fine display in the Sole Free, coming in sixth with a score of 66.333.

The Combo team, composed of Thea Blake, Davida Bonanno (captain), Tara Bonnici Peresso, Ana Culic, Elisa Marie Friggieri, Ana Grech, Thea Grima Buttigieg, Valentina Marchi, Kelly Ann Sargent, Nicole Tomic Felice, Katarina Galea Curmi and Hannah Xuereb were just 0.4 points off from the gold medal – coming in second with a score of 70.900.

“The Aquatic Sports Association is extremely satisfied with the results achieved by the Artistic Swimming Team in Bulgaria. In spite of all the challenges that Covid-19 has posed to our coaches and athletes, these results are a clear demonstration of the hard work and dedication put in by all,” said ASA President Joe Caruana.

