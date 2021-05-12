Maltese Athletes Break National Records And Win Titles At International Meets In Croatia And Sicily
It was another successful weekend for local athletes competing abroad with several wins and national records broken.
Maltese athletes travelled to both Croatia and Sicily in order to compete in a number of athletics tournaments.
At the European Throwing Cup in Split, Croatia, 18-year-old Mireya Cassar set a national record for her age category in the U-23 Hammer Throw.
Cassar’s throw of 45.04 metres was just two metres shy of the national senior record.
Athlete of the Year Luca Farrugia also put on a strong performance with a throw of 48.57 metres alongside Bradley Mifsud who threw for 44.25 metres.
In the U-23 men’s category, Luca Martini recorded a 50.81-metre throw.
A number of local athletes also competed closer to home at the Palermo Grand Prix through a newly-formed partnership between Athletics Malta and the Italian Athletics Federation.
Daniel Saliba set a national record in the 110 metres hurdles with a timing of 15”13 in his first race of the season.
Fellow teammate Carla Scicluna put on a formidable showing with a win in the 200 metres with an impressive time of 24”75 – shortly after she took the honours on the 100 metres with a time of 12”12.
Scicluna’s showing were both personal bests with her 200-metre timing good enough to qualify for the U-23 European Championships held in Bergen, Norway. She’ll be joined by long jumper Claire Azzopardi.
Other athletes representing Malta at Palermo were Steve Camiller who raced in the 100 metres with a time of 11”12, Sean Spiteri in the 200 metres with a time of 22”60 and Martha Spiteri in the 400 metres with a time of 58”59.
Dillon Cassar emerged victorious in a technical 5,000-metre race which saw him cross the finish line in 14:48:95.
Malta will continue to make its presence felt on the international stage with athletes competing abroad next week in Vienna, Austria and Agropolis, Italy.
Tag an athlete