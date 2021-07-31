Maltese Basketball Player Sophie Abela Will Continue Career In Colorado After Transferring To NCAA Division Two Team

Maltese basketball player Sophie Abela will be heading back to Colorado for the upcoming season after transferring to University of Colorado-Colorado Spring.

This will be Abela’s second season spent in Colorado after making a name for herself with Otero Junior College last year,

Abela joins UCCS after spending one year in Colorado with Otero Junior College, where she helped lead the team through a historic postseason run.

However, the Maltese basketball player has decided to make the jump from JUCO to NCAA Division Two after committing to UCCS.

Taking to social media, UCCS announced that Abela will form part of the recruiting class heading into the 2021-22 seasons along with two other transfers and dual sport newcomer.

UCCS has expressed its excitement with the addition of the small forward, with the Mountain Lions coach having this to say about Abela:

“Sophie has the potential to impact our team in a very positive way. She has the ability to play the point position and create opportunities for her teammates to score, and with her length she can also be a very effective offensive threat at the basket, creating miss matches for opponents. I believe Sophie has the potential to be a very good guard in our conference and will be a great addition to our team.”

Last season, the UCCS Mountain Lions put on a poor 4-12 performance in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Abela will have plenty of time to settle in with her new team before the season opener on 12th November against Midwestern State University.

