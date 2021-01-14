Maltese Boxing Champion Tests Positive For Doping Following Historic Title Fight 

Maltese boxer and current WBC Mediterranean Champion Haithem Laamouz has tested positive for a banned substance, putting his newly-acquired title and future in boxing at risk.

Laamouz tested positive for Norandrosterone, which is best known as a performance enhancing drug used to increase muscle mass and speed up recovery, following a doping test taken right after the end of his twelve-round title fight in December.

A second sample from Laamouz is currently being tested with results expected next week.

“At this stage, we’re quite limited in terms of what we can say,” said Malta Boxing Association President Patrick Schaerrer.

“We received the notification from the European Boxing Union that there was a substance in his body from the first test. We requested the lab report and we’ve asked for the testing for the data sample.

Laamouz faces the possibility of having his newly-acquired title stripped and suspension pending the result of the second test.

“No actions will be taken from the EBU and World Anti-Doping Agency until the second test has been taken,” Schaerrer continued.

“Other Maltese boxers who were found positive in the past have received bans up to four years in consideration with other circumstances,” he ended.

Laamouz shocked the boxing world after taking down Super Mario Alfano at Palaboxe Aurelio Santoro in Rome after just four weeks’ notice. Laamouz was declared the unanimous winner and the new European Union Featherweight Champion.

Schaerrer noted that he would like to use this opportunity to campaign and educate against the use of doping in sports.

Laamouz refused to comment about the doping allegations when contacted by Lovin Malta.

