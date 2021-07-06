Maltese Para Athlete Breaks Personal And National Records At Swimming World Series In Berlin

Maltese para swimmer Maja Theuma broke a number of personal and national records at the World Para Swimming World Series in Berlin.

The 20-year-old swimmer competed in four para-swimming events – the 50-metre freestyle, the 50-metre backstroke, the 100-metre backstroke and the 200-metre freestyle.

On the first day of competition, Theuma recorded a time of 4:46.89 in the 200-metre freestyle, which is both a personal best and the fastest time swam by a Maltese female athlete swimming in the S6 para-swimming category.

She also made the podium at the World Series in Berlin for this event, coming in third.