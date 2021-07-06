Maltese Para Athlete Breaks Personal And National Records At Swimming World Series In Berlin
Maltese para swimmer Maja Theuma broke a number of personal and national records at the World Para Swimming World Series in Berlin.
The 20-year-old swimmer competed in four para-swimming events – the 50-metre freestyle, the 50-metre backstroke, the 100-metre backstroke and the 200-metre freestyle.
On the first day of competition, Theuma recorded a time of 4:46.89 in the 200-metre freestyle, which is both a personal best and the fastest time swam by a Maltese female athlete swimming in the S6 para-swimming category.
She also made the podium at the World Series in Berlin for this event, coming in third.
Days three and four saw Theuma break more records, including in the 50-metre freestyle where she clocked a time of 1:04.49 – two seconds faster than her previous personal best set in October 2020.
Theuma ended the competition with an impressive swim in the 100-metre backstroke where she registered a time of 2:56.75 – six seconds faster than her previous personal best. She also became the first local female para-athlete to swim under the three-minute mark in this event.
“Overall this was a very positive result at the World Para Swimming World Series and one that has given fresh impetus to Maja’s attempts to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” said head coach Tim Hartley.
The 2020 Summer Paralympics will begin on 24th August. Malta is expected to announce its contingent heading up to the Games over the coming weeks.
