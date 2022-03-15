Maltese Paralympic Swimmer Lights Up World Series Event With Stellar Performance

Paralympic swimmer Maja Theuma has capped off an impressive display at the World Series in Lignano, Sabbiadoro, placing second in the 50m freestyle on Saturday with a season-best.

After nailing the 50m, Theuma took to the 400m freestyle and 100m backstroke, clocking 10:02.26 and 3:10:94 respectively, with the latter result being her second-fastest result in the event ever.

The 21-year-old’s second-placed 50m sprint was completed with a time of 1:08:42.

Not impressive enough? Theuma did all this whilst unwell.