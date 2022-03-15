Maltese Paralympic Swimmer Lights Up World Series Event With Stellar Performance
Paralympic swimmer Maja Theuma has capped off an impressive display at the World Series in Lignano, Sabbiadoro, placing second in the 50m freestyle on Saturday with a season-best.
After nailing the 50m, Theuma took to the 400m freestyle and 100m backstroke, clocking 10:02.26 and 3:10:94 respectively, with the latter result being her second-fastest result in the event ever.
The 21-year-old’s second-placed 50m sprint was completed with a time of 1:08:42.
Not impressive enough? Theuma did all this whilst unwell.
The competition was the fourth edition of the Italian WPS World Series event, held in Udine between March 6th and March 13th, 2022.
This was Theuma’s first international meet of the season, taken in preparation for the upcoming ASA International Easter tournament in April.
She attended the competition alongside coach Edward Caruana Dingli.
With no breaks on Theuma’s schedule, the young athlete has now convened with her team – Exiles. In due course, they will set out to Italy, to engage in a training camp there, and prepare for the upcoming Easter meet.
Without question, Theuma will continue to establish herself as one of Malta’s finest.
