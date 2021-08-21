Maltese Sailor Victoria Schultheis Secures Second Place At European WASZP Games

Another sailing competition, another dominant performance by the Schultheis family with Victoria placing second in the female category at the European WASZP Games.

The Maltese sailor ended the race with a total of 25 points – just six points behind first-place Nora Doksrod of Norway.

Schultheis also had a top ten performance on the final day.

The European WASZP Games saw 87 participants, both male and female, taking to the waters at Lake Garda in Italy for a total of 14 races. At the end of the day, it was British sailor Matt Beck who emerged as the victor and claimed the title of European WASZP Champion.

Earlier this summer, Victoria’s brother, Richard Schultheis, placed in an impressive second place at the 2021 Junior World Championships.

The young sailor was also named Malta’s 2020 Young Athlete of the Year and is considered to be one of Malta’s Olympic hopefuls in the future.

