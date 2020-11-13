Maltese Teenage Prodigy Makes History With Island’s First-Ever Medals At Weightlifting World Championship

Young weightlifting prodigy Tenishia Thornton has made weightlifting history after becoming the first Maltese athlete to win medals at the IWF Youth World Cup.

15-year-old Thornton competed in the 49kg category via an online live stream due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite the setback, the wonder child athlete managed to finish with a silver medal in the snatch following a 71kg attempt and improved her total to 155kg to secure bronze following her 85kg clean and jerk.