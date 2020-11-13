د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Teenage Prodigy Makes History With Island’s First-Ever Medals At Weightlifting World Championship

Young weightlifting prodigy Tenishia Thornton has made weightlifting history after becoming the first Maltese athlete to win medals at the IWF Youth World Cup.

15-year-old Thornton competed in the 49kg category via an online live stream due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite the setback, the wonder child athlete managed to finish with a silver medal in the snatch following a 71kg attempt and improved her total to 155kg to secure bronze following her 85kg clean and jerk.

Thornton competed against 28 other athletes across two categories with only Arriaga Velez from Mexico and Alverez Lopez from Colombia surpassing her.

“This medal is a huge success for the Malta Weightlifting Association. Thornton is now considered a world-class athlete, and despite the numerous cancelled or postponed events this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has managed to showcase her continuous hard work in a spectacular manner,” said MWA president Jesmond Caruana.

