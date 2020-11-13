Maltese Teenage Prodigy Makes History With Island’s First-Ever Medals At Weightlifting World Championship
Thornton competed against 28 other athletes across two categories with only Arriaga Velez from Mexico and Alverez Lopez from Colombia surpassing her.
“This medal is a huge success for the Malta Weightlifting Association. Thornton is now considered a world-class athlete, and despite the numerous cancelled or postponed events this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has managed to showcase her continuous hard work in a spectacular manner,” said MWA president Jesmond Caruana.
