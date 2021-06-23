Maltese Triathlete Qualifies For Championship After Placing First In Age Group In Poland

“It wasn’t easy for me after a year of training with no races,” he said. “But I kept on going as if I did have a race coming up.”

The seasoned veteran managed to put on a stellar performance after over a year with no races due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Maltese triathlete Rudolph Agius came in first place for his age group at the Challenge triathlon in Gdańsk, Poland earlier this week.

The Challenge Gdańsk triathlon is a middle-distance race consisting of a 1.9km swim followed by a 90km bike and then 21km run.

Agius managed to complete the swim in just over 30 minutes while recording a time of 02:27:20 on the bike and 01:27:35 on the run.

The Maltese triathlete finished with a total time of 04:30:55, claiming first place in the M40 category.

After winning his age group in Poland, Agius has now qualified for the Challenge Championship in Slovakia on 29th August.

“The win gives me the energy to continue with my career,” he said. “This is another big success for me personally but at the same time I will be representing Malta with other big countries at the world championships.”

Maltese athlete Josef Boavia also competed in the same age category at the Challenge triathlon in Poland, coming in fifth place with a time of 04:39:02.

Tag an athlete