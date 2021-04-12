د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Winger Joseph Mbong Linked To Swiss Super League Side Sion 

Pacy Maltese winger Joseph Mbong’s recent exploits for club and country are reportedly catching the eye of Swiss super league side FC Sion.

Swiss football website Bolsplazz has reported that a number of Swiss clubs are interested in the 23-year-old Ħamrun Spartans winger, with FC Sion leading the charge.

Maltese sports site Replay added that Ħamrun have received a request for information from FC Sion but that no formal offer has been issued. 

Sion has won the Super League twice, most recently in 1996-97, and the Swiss Cup 13 times, most recently in 2014-15. However, they’re currently rock bottom of the league and staring in the face of relegation. 

Mbong was part of the Ħamrun Spartans squad which won the Maltese Premier League this year and recently scored his first international goal against Russia.

