Manchester United ‘Set To Visit Malta’ This Summer And Play A Friendly Against A Maltese Team

Manchester United are set to travel to organise a training camp in Malta this summer and play a friendly game against a Maltese Premier League team, the sports programme Replay has reported.

This is reportedly the result of a global partnership that the Malta Tourism Authority signed with Manchester United in 2019. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has already said that the MTA will seek to “maximise” this partnership as part of its strategy to boost tourism to the island this summer.

The Red Devils have played in Malta before, most recently in 2000, when they beat Birkirkara 5-1, with Joe Brincat scoring a fantastic long-range effort for the Maltese team.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored two goals for Manchester United, with David Beckham, Dwight Yorke and Paul Scholes also getting on the scoresheet.

Cover photos: Manchester United

