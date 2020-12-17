Marsa Athletics Stadium To Be Transformed Into Self-Sustainable, World-Class Sporting Facility

Marsa’s Athletic Stadium is set to be transformed into a world-class sporting venue fully equipped with rehabilitation centres, lecture rooms and a dedicated hostel to facilitate international competitions. The investment intends to create a world-class venue for local athletes as well as transform the area into an international sporting hub with the advent of the Games of Small States of Europe in 2023.

“Our country will be hosting a number of international commitments and we need to ensure all is done wisely in order to achieve high-quality infrastructure for sport in Malta,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Youth & Sport Clifton Grima. The infrastructural project will include a Class One athletics track along with wet and dry rehabilitation facilities, a sport science centre, physiotherapy areas, a weightlifting gym, lecture rooms, offices, a restaurant, a dedicated VIP and media room and a dedicated hostel on the premises.