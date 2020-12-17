Marsa Athletics Stadium To Be Transformed Into Self-Sustainable, World-Class Sporting Facility
Marsa’s Athletic Stadium is set to be transformed into a world-class sporting venue fully equipped with rehabilitation centres, lecture rooms and a dedicated hostel to facilitate international competitions.
The investment intends to create a world-class venue for local athletes as well as transform the area into an international sporting hub with the advent of the Games of Small States of Europe in 2023.
“Our country will be hosting a number of international commitments and we need to ensure all is done wisely in order to achieve high-quality infrastructure for sport in Malta,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Youth & Sport Clifton Grima.
The infrastructural project will include a Class One athletics track along with wet and dry rehabilitation facilities, a sport science centre, physiotherapy areas, a weightlifting gym, lecture rooms, offices, a restaurant, a dedicated VIP and media room and a dedicated hostel on the premises.
According to Athletics Malta President Andy Grech, the sporting venue will be one of the few self-sustainable and environmentally friendly athletics stadiums in Europe.
“Modern stadiums require investment and to make the stadium worthwhile, our architects have designed it to be useful the whole year round and resource-efficient,” he said.
“Our warmup area and grandstand will be covered with photovoltaic panels, which absorb sunlight and provide shelter to our spectators and athletes. Rainwater collection and reusable water storage will be used for our rehabilitation area, showers and toilets as well as the irrigation of our infield area,” he said.
Malta will be hosting the Games of the Small States of Europe in 20203 – a biennial multi-sports event featuring nine Summer Olympic sports and nine members; Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino.
