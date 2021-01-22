Marsaxlokk Water Polo Club To Get Heated Pool And New Fitness Centre As Part Of € 2.5 Million Project

Over € 2.5 million is being invested into a heated water pool project for the Marsaxlokk Aquatic Sports Club.

The project will also include a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a clinic for residents in the area with renders of the project also showing a dedicated spectators area too.

In addition to bolstering the sporting facilities for the club, the project is also intended to strengthen the tourism potential of the south.

“I firmly believe that this project will go beyond just providing facilities,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said.

“It will continue to improve the quality of produce we offer to both tourists and locals.”

The project forms part of Malta’s tourism programme which aims to hit the ground running in the post-pandemic world. In an interview, Bartolo stated he hopes Malta will position itself as a sports tourism destination, especially for cyclists.

Other projects include a new basketball pavilion for the Hibernians Basketball Club, a new basketball pavilion in Ta’ Qali, a sports and aquatic complex in Gozo and a self-sustainable athletics stadium in Marsa.

Valletta FC is also in the process of building a top-tier football stadium in Ħal Farruġ.

Tag someone from Marsaxlokk