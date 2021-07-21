Matthew Guillaumier Named Player Of The Year As Ħamrun Spartans Win Big At Annual Awards

Malta international player and Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Matthew Guillaumier has been named MFA Footballer of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Guillaumier was awarded the honour earlier tonight at the MFA Annual General Meeting. The midfielder had a prosperous season in which he helped the Spartans win their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Guillaumier also featured in the national team’s impressive campaign throughout the past year which saw the team go on a record-breaking unbeaten streak.

Ħamrun Spartans were the biggest winners of tonight’s award ceremony with Mark Buttigieg winning Coach of the Year and Jorge Ailton Soares walking away with Foreign Player of the Year.

Also honoured tonight with the award of Young Player of the Year was Alexander Satariano who recently made the move from Sliema Wanderers to Serie B side Frosinone.

