The Supercoppa Italiana Is Here And Everyone In Malta Can Get Some Cashback

The Supercoppa Italiana is soon here with the much-awaited Juventus and Inter going head to head to see who will be crowned the ultimate Italian team. Don’t miss the Derby d’Italia as you can get 10% up to €100 back if the team you bet on wins this derby! With the match kicking off at 9pm on the 12th of January, make sure you have a good look at Juventus and Inter and make your pick on who you think the likely winner is. It’s Derby day

With last year’s Coppa Italia champions and Serie A champions going head to head, the 2022 Super Coppa is an extra special one as Juventus and Inter go head to head to see who is the best Italian football team. Cheer on your favourite team and you just might win some money if your bet is right. Thanks to Meridianbet, you have the chance to get back 10% of your bet tickets every week. Monday’s just got a whole lot more fun as that’s when the previous weeks’ rewards could be paid out to you! To be eligible for the bonus, all you need to do is be a registered user on Meridianbet.com and in the Meridianbet app. With bets on the outcome, the total amount of goals, who the scorers will be, and so much more, you are spoilt for choice at Meridianbet. The bonus amount is equal to 10% of the total amount of a player’s losses coming from the sports section during the qualifying period. What do I win?

Apart from winning that amazing sense of pride that your favourite team has won, you could get up to €100 back on your bets! With the minimum weekly bonus you can get being €5, or currency equivalent, this amount adds up pretty quickly. All you have to do to be eligible for this cashback offer is make sure you are a registered Meridianbet user and that’s it! Make sure to keep track of your teams and your cashback offer over at Meridianbet.com because the site is updated very frequently. When is kick-off?

Make sure to switch on your TV, get dressed in your best Juve or Inter gear and get ready to cheer on your team on the 12th of January 2022. Kick-off is at 9pm CEST so make sure everyone is at your house, snacks prepped, drinks poured and everyone sitting comfy right before the big game starts. What makes this whole event even better is the fact that you can bet during the game itself! That’s right, you don’t need to scramble to get your bets in before kick-off as Meridianbet offer you the luxury of betting on the outcome of the game whilst the teams are fighting for the title. If this is something you’re interested in, make sure to sign-up to Meridianbet so that you can be eligible for a whole load of promotions and bonuses coming your way in the future. Tag someone who’s excited for the Derby d’Italia!

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.