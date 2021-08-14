Messi’s PSG Welcome Package Includes Malta-Based Blockchain Company’s Fan Tokens 

Lionel Messi completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this week in a two-year deal – and while the move felt like an earthquake in the footballing world, it has also left an impact in the cryptocurrency sphere.

PSG confirmed this week that Messi’s welcome package, estimated at between €25 and €30 million, also includes a “significant” amount of the club’s fan tokens.

Fan tokens are a type of digital asset – like cryptocurrencies – that allows fans to interact with the club and weigh in on certain decisions taken by the club. It also allows access to gamified fan experiences. They are developed by the Malta-based company Socios.com.

Over $1.2 billion worth of fan tokens were traded in the run-up to and immediately after the transfer.