MFA Pledges More Female Participation In Organisation As Landmark Decisions Are Approved For Better Governance

The Malta Football Association has approved several landmark reforms including its first code of ethics, an independent judiciary body and a new executive board made up of members from various domestic leagues and interest groups. The MFA also committed to increasing female participation in all of its structures, including the top management bodies, in pursuit of its wider objective of achieving better governance across football in Malta. The amendments were approved last night and came into effect today following a press conference held by President Bjorn Vassallo, Vice President Matthew Paris, and General Secretary Angelo Chetcuti.

Specifically, amendments were made to the statutes concerning good governance, decision-making bodies, right of review and members. Notable amendments include a limit imposed on both the president and vice president’s terms in office to three terms at four years each. Moreover, a code of ethics has been established along with procedures put in place in case of a breach of ethics. In an effort to maintain a separation of powers, members of the judicial board will all be independent, non-affiliated with the sporting organisations and be inactive with any members for at least two years. When it comes to decision-making, the bureau, council and executive committee have been abolished and will be replaced with a new executive board composed of 24 elected individuals representing various bodies and organisations associated with the MFA.

After years of showing their unwavering support for local football, the South End Core fan group has been offered observer statues in all general assemblies, which will now be held three times a year as opposed to one Annual General Meeting.

Last but not least, the MFA has committed to increasing female participation in all structures, a decision that aims to encourage equality and inclusivity amidst a time where local female footballers excel far beyond their male counterparts both nationally and internationally. The landmark statutory amendments form part of the MFA's newly-implemented four-year strategy, We Can Perform Better, in order to achieve better governance and elevate the level of football in Malta, starting with grassroots movements and youth development programmes. Association members will be granted a period of 12 months to comply with the mandatory requirements approved by the executive committee.