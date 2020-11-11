Michael Mifsud Opens Final Game Against Liechtenstein With A Spectacular Goal

Malta is leading the friendly match against Liechtenstein with a spectacular goal by football legend Michael Mifsud, just five minutes into the game.

This is Mifsud’s last time honing the Maltese football jersey and clearly wants to finish his 20-year-career on the national team with a bang.

It’s his 143rd match, and with tonight’s score, he’s extended his impressive goal-scoring record 42.

Twenty minutes in, another goal was scored by Steve Borg.

The game is not over yet, so fingers crossed that Malta stays in the lead to win!

