MOC’s Julian Pace Bonello Appointed Games Of The Small States Of Europe President

MOC President Julian Pace Bonello has been appointed as President of the Games of the Small States of Europe following a general assembly.

Pace Bonello will occupy the role for a period of two years, that is until Malta hosts the Games in 2023.

“This is a proud moment for Malta, especially as we get closer to hosting the Games in 2023,” Pace Bonello said.

The general assembly was attended by all GSSE member countries which are Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino and Malta.

The 2023 event is considered to be somewhat of an Olympics for smaller states and is held in high regard by local athletes. In preparation for the GSSE, Athletics Malta has put together an event team, with dedicated coaches specified for different events.

Athletics Malta is also busy with a number of renovation and upgrading projects including the facilities over at the Marsa athletics track.

However, President Andy Grech has warned that unless the culture surrounding sports changes, Malta’s athletes will also be limited when it comes to competing on an international stage.



