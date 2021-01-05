Neil Agius Nominated For ‘Performance Of The Year’ By World Open Water Swimming Association

Agius has been nominated for Performance of the Year by the World Open Water Association for his heroic swim from Sicily to Malta in a record-breaking time of 28 hours and 17 minutes. And he did it all for Wave For Change, a campaign against single-use plastics.

Local hero and swimming machine Neil Agius has kicked off his new year in the best of ways after being nominated for a prestigious award.

Agius faces 11 other athletes for the WOWSA award and is currently in second place in the polls with a deficit of 200 votes, but that can quickly change.

Given the year he had, he most definitely deserves this award – so vote!

In addition to swimming from Sicily to Malta, Agius also swam across the Gozo Channel towing ‘Santa Claus’ on his back in December, all in an effort to bring awareness to obesity as well as plastic pollution.

The swimmer and environmental activist is the inspiration this country needs and definitely gets our vote for Performance of the Year!

