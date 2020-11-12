One Final Send Off! Malta Came Together And Paid Tribute To Football Legend Michael Mifsud On His Final Night

For the very last time, footballing legend Michael Mifsud took to Ta’ Qali national stadium to represent his country on the national stage.

The 39-year-old closed the chapter on his 20-year strong football career with an early goal against Liechtenstein which would set the tone for the rest of the game and propel Malta to a 3-0 win.

As the ball found the net in the fifth minute, the realisation seeped in that Malta was saying goodbye to a local legend.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for the Maltese Mosquito from former teammates, football fanatics and online personalities alike.

Prior to kickoff, Mifsud was presented with a commemorative jersey on his 143rd appearance for his country – the most out of any player in history.

Malta’s Junior Minister for Sport Clifton Grima used this opportunity to thank Mifsud and the 20 years of service he gave towards the national team.

And so did former opposition leader, and once football club owner, Adrian Delia who thanked him for inspiring a generation of aspiring athletes representing Malta in their respective sport.

While staunch football fan base South End Core wasn’t able to attend the game in full, two of the club’s members were invited on behalf of Mifsud who thanked them for their support throughout his illustrious career.

The club presented him with their shawl. In return, Mifsud signed a jersey for them.