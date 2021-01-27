Pipeline For Physically Impaired Children To Become Para Athletes Launched By Malta Paralympic Committee

A new partnership seeks to raise awareness and encourage children with physical impairments to become involved in Paralympic sports.

The Malta Paralympic Committee will assist the Child Development Assessment Unit at St Luke’s Hospital with training, support and education on Paralympic sports in a bid to encourage patients of the department to become more active in sports and realise their full potential.

“Through early intervention, sport for persons with physical impairments will become second nature and part and parcel of holistic patient care – this is why we have teamed up with the CDAU,” said Secretary General of the MPC, Julian Bajada .

The partnership seeks to provide a holistic and patient-specific care that integrates Paralympic sport into a child’s development by providing the necessary resources and pipelines to nurture potential para athletes.

“We want parents and their children to feel supported and aware of the benefits and

opportunities that Paralympic sport has to offer, not only for the individuals concerned, but

also for the wider impact that Paralympic sport has on the social and sporting community,” Bajada said.

The CDAU treated patients up to the age of 16 with various health conditions, including physical mobility impairments such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida and other neurodevelopment conditions.

