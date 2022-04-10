One of the Premier League’s biggest matches will be taking place in just a few hours. With a single point separating Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings – tonight’s game can be won by anyone. Liverpool currently has a better winning streak, but Manchester City holds the lead in the Premier League standings. Playing at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City has the upper hand as they will play at their home pitch dressed in their home colours. Liverpool, on the other hand, will need to travel to Manchester and play this important game in their away kit. Let’s take a look at the details

Piling up a total of 147 goals between them during this season alone, these two teams really are the creme of the crop when it comes to the Premier League. Both teams have played a total of 30 matches this season – with a single goal separating them. Manchester City has lost just three of the 30 matches they’ve played, but Liverpool has played the same amount of games and only had two losses. If these two teams keep shining on the pitch – tonight’s game should be one for the history books. Battling it out ever since 1893, these two teams have had an ongoing rivalry for over 100 years. With 186 meetings in total, tonight’s match will help round off that number to 187. Throughout this battle across the ages, Liverpool has had the upper hand. So far, they’ve won 88 out of the 186 games played, with Manchester City winning 48. A total of 50 games ended with a draw between these two teams. Who do you think will win?

