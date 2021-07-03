Promising Maltese Youth Squash Player Wins Queensland Championship In Tournament Debut
Maltese athlete Kijan Sultana has won the Squash Queensland Gold Event Championship in what was his debut appearance in the U-19 tournament.
The 17-year-old athlete was on top form throughout the tournament, making a statement against second seed Brendon MacDonald in the semi-final with a 11-5, 11-5, 9-11 and 13-11 victory.
Sultana faced top seed Joshua Penford in the final, but the Australian native was no match for the Maltese youth who went on to win in three straight games (11-5, 11-9, 11-3) to claim the championship.
For Sultana, this marked his debut in the U-19 tournament after having just turned 17 earlier this year. However, the Maltese native has long been a dominant force on the Australian squash scene, including last year when he won both the Queensland State and Australian National titles in the U-17 category.
Born in Malta, Sultana is currently based in Brisbane, Australia where he trains under the guidance of professional coach Bradley Hindle.
Tag a squash player