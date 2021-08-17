Referees May Be Given Power To Stop Matches In Case Of Racism As MFA Discussion Underway

The Malta Football Association is contemplating empowering referee officials to stop or abandon matches in the event that fans exhibit racist behaviour.

Later today, the MFA Executive Committee will convene to discuss implementing protocols and procedures based on the UEFA Executive Meeting in Lithuania in 2009.

The procedures dictate that a referee should stop the game temporarily in order to give a warning before suspending the game entirely for a specific time and sending the teams to their respective locker rooms.

UEFA rules also state that if racist incidents continue after the suspension, referees have the right to abandon the game completely.

Lovin Malta has been informed that the implementation of new procedures will be designed to fit “our stadia and setups in the different levels of competition”.

A concerted effort to tackle racism in football comes just days after Santa Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald was subject to racist abuse by a Floriana FC fan on the opening weekend of the BOV Premier League.

Both Floriana FC and Santa Lucia FC condemned the actions of the fan and called for local authorities to take action. MFA is also assisting police in their investigations to help identify the culprit.