Rolex Middle Sea Race Sees Overwhelming Turnout Of 101 Yachts Just Days Before Closing Submissions

The Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) is preparing itself for a stellar fleet, with just 50 days to the start of the 42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race. A total of 101 yachts representing 24 countries have entered the race so far, and entries are still open until Friday 12th September.

Despite the effects of COVID-19, it seems like there is potential for the 2021 race to rival some of the pre-pandemic fleets of three figures, as late entries are open till Friday 1st October.

Commodore David Cremona is utterly delighted: “This year suggests that the race’s popularity is as strong as ever. We are extremely grateful to the owners and crews willing to make the considerable effort to participate despite the continuing uncertainties. In turn we are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations for the race.”

France is the leading contingent with 18 entries so far, including several strong contenders. Their last win at the race was in 2018 with Courrier Recommandé.

Another great supplier of entries is Italy, and they stand a good chance at winning. Italian yachts have won the Rolex Middle Sea Race 14 times, more than any other nation – including host country Malta. Italy’s most recent win was by Mascalzone Latino in 2016.