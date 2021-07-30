Rowen Muscat To Start New Chapter With UAE-Based Football Club Ras Al Khaimah

Multiple news outlets have reported that Muscat is expected to sign with the UAE-based team imminently, with the Maltese player already having a physical presence in the country, as evident from his social media channels .

Malta national team footballer Rowen Muscat is set to sign with UAE side Ras Al Khaimah as he joins former Sirens FC coach Giovanni Tedesco in the Middle East.

Muscat last played for Valletta FC where he won two BOV Premier League titles in his three years with the club. His contract expired at the end of the last season.

It is expected that Muscat will join Tedesco who has made the move from Sirens FC to Ras Al Khaimah to become the team’s new head coach.

Muscat is expected to be Tedesco’s first signing with the club, with sources suggesting that the UAE-based team has its eyes set on more players from Malta.

Meanwhile, a number of foreign clubs have expressed an interest in Sliema Wanderers’ Kurt Shaw with AC Perugia believed to be engaged in negotiations with the club for a possible transfer.

Just last year, Shaw was denied the opportunity to play for Austrian Bundesliga club Wolfsberger FC following a botched transfer deal by Sliema Wanderers’ management.

