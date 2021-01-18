‘Sheer Ignorance’: Junior Minister For Sports Clifton Grima Shows Solidarity With Racially Abused Maltese Player

Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima has condemned the racist behaviour and language hurled at a Maltese footballer during an under 19s match yesterday.

“Such sheer ignorance from adults who should know much better and be an example for our younger generation,” he told Lovin Malta.

Grima also took to Facebook calling yesterday’s incident “unacceptable” and showed his solidarity with Maya Lucia.

“Keep working and preserving and with dedication you’ll continue to achieve results both on the national team and club level,” he said.

Lucia, who plays for Għargħur Raiders, was hurled racial slurs yesterday during a match against Mosta FC, from alleged supporters of the club.

The player spoke out on Facebook herself to share details on what she had to deal with.

“F*** missierek dak l-iswed. Jekk hawn dak missierek l-iswed għidli ħa nkellmu. (F*** your black dad. If your black dad is here, tell him to come speak to me).”

“I haven’t posted on Facebook in a while but I feel it is necessary,” Lucia went on. “This is the reality of being an athlete in Malta. Quotes from parents of today’s opposition. It’s 2021.”

The Malta Football Association has also condemned the racist behaviour and has filed a police report into the matter.

Just last month, Birkirkara FC player Paul Mbong accused Senglea FC player Andre Scicluna of racial abuse during a football match. Senglea FC has denied such allegations.

