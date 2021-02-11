Siġġiewi FC Launches Internal Investigation After Head Coach Resigns Over Players Watching Leaked X-Rated Video

Siġġiewi FC has launched an internal investigation after the team’s head coach resigned over players streaming a leaked x-rated video at a restaurant last week.

Following an emergency meeting held earlier tonight, the club took to social media to condemn the actions of those involved while showing solidarity with the victim of the leaked video.

“The club dissociates itself from these things and categorically condemns what has transpired and shows solidarity with the people concerned,” it said.

While not revealing too much about the club’s future, the post claimed that internal investigation is currently underway and that the club will cooperate with authorities in any ongoing investigations.

Police are currently investigating the leak and subsequent circulation of a young Maltese woman’s x-rated video.

Under Maltese law, anyone found to have shared the video is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 and up to two years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Kebab Factory, Siġġiewi FC’s former main sponsor, and the restaurant in which the video was streamed during a team dinner, has cut ties with the club.

Moreover, Siġġiewi FC’s head coach Trevor Thomas has resigned following backlash caused by the release of the video of players laughing hysterically at the leaked x-rated video.

“The club is starting its internal investigation and will be helpful in any investigation conducted by the authorities,” the statement ended.

