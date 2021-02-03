Sliema FC’s ‘Glory Days’ To Return, Pledges President As He ‘Categorically Denies’ Resignation Rumours

Sliema Wanderers FC has categorically denied rumours that its president, Jeffrey Farrugia, is resigning following weeks of internal turmoil at the club.

“Our President remains fully committed to his goal of overcoming the current challenges and subsequently bringing the glory days back to our beloved club,” it said in an official statement.

Rumours circulating earlier today indicated that Farrugia had told the club’s committee that he would hand in his resignation following what has been weeks of internal conflict involving player’s pay and a botched deal involving Malta national defender Kurt Shaw.

Though Farrugia has denied the rumours, the club’s vice president, team secretary, team manager and two players have already terminated their contacts with the club.

