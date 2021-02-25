Sliema Wanderers FC Players Finally Paid For Months Of Outstanding Salaries

Sliema Wanderers FC players have finally been paid for months of outstanding salaries.

Lovin Malta has been informed that players are being compensated following drawn out internal turmoil at the club ending with the resignation of president Jeffery Farrugia.

“We’ve received some wages and the club is doing its very best,” a well informed source told Lovin Malta.

Earlier this month, Sliema players spoke out about their struggles, including having to band together to provide shopping and car fuel for the club’s foreign players, some of whom hadn’t been paid for up to 10 months.

However, the situation has since changed for the better with Sliema Wanderers signing on a new sponsor, NM Group, replacing Tunisian-based company Catco as the club’s main sponsor.

Catco first came into the picture at the beginning of the year as the benefactor for a €500,000 donation to Dar Tal-Providenza presented by former PN leader Adrian Delia last January.

However, Dar Tal-Providenza eventually rejected the donation after CATCO’S chairman failed to provide key information as part of the auditing process.

Lovin Malta is also informed that no decision has been made on who will replace Farrugia as the club’s president.

Farrugia stepped down following several cases of mismanagement, including his poor handling of a player transfer which prevented Sliema player and Malta national defender Kurt Shaw from playing abroad.

However, despite months of internal turmoil, Sliema has managed to remain competitive in the BOV Premier League, currently sitting in fifth place and a point behind Birkirkara FC.

The Malta Football Association intends to prevent such scenarios happening in the future with the implement of its new strategy that tackles club structure and management, amongst a many other things.

