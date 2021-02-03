Sliema Wanderers FC President Resigns Following Internal Conflict And Financial Woes In The Club

Sliema Wanderers FC President Jeffrey Farrugia has stepped down from his position, despite the club categorically denying rumours of his resignation.

His resignation comes after rumours that several players haven’t been paid for up to ten months, leading to a formal complaint filed by players to the Malta Football Association. This allegedly led to Farrugia telling the club’s committee that he would hand in his resignation.

Though Farrugia has denied the rumours, the club’s vice president, team secretary, team manager and two players had already terminated their contracts with the club.

He was also publicly scrutinised for botching a deal that would have sent young prospect Kurt Shaw to Wolfsberger FC – a move that would have seen the Malta national play against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Europa League in two weeks time.

