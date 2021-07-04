WATCH: National Snooker Championship Draws To An Exhilarating End With Livestream On Lovin Malta

The table is set for an exhilarating final matchup with some of Malta’s top snooker players going head-to-head in the National Snooker Championship final tomorrow.

The National Snooker Championship final will take place at 6pm on 5th July and the whole of Malta can get it on the action via a livestream taking place right here on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Cues at the ready!

The show is brought to you by SportMalta and the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association in collaboration with AMA Livestream and Lovin Malta.

It’s the accumulation of years of practice and months of competing, with the island’s very best snooker players meeting at the table for one final showdown to determine who will be crowned this year’s champion.