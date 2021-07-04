WATCH: National Snooker Championship Draws To An Exhilarating End With Livestream On Lovin Malta
The table is set for an exhilarating final matchup with some of Malta’s top snooker players going head-to-head in the National Snooker Championship final tomorrow.
The National Snooker Championship final will take place at 6pm on 5th July and the whole of Malta can get it on the action via a livestream taking place right here on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.
Cues at the ready!
The show is brought to you by SportMalta and the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association in collaboration with AMA Livestream and Lovin Malta.
It’s the accumulation of years of practice and months of competing, with the island’s very best snooker players meeting at the table for one final showdown to determine who will be crowned this year’s champion.
Lovin Malta will be streaming the snooker final live on Facebook with coverage free for everyone who tunes in.
The dramatic 2021 season draws to a close this Monday, but who will walk away with the most points?
Tune in for a night of top-quality snooker action and stay up to date with Lovin Malta’s Facebook page for more live local sporting events.
In an attempt to bring local sports closer to the general public, Lovin Malta has teamed up with AMA to host a series of live local sporting events – and snooker is just beginning.
As sports start to pick up again, more livestreams will be made available online, meaning its time for more exciting livestreams broadcast directly to you.
Want to be part of the action?
Those who are passionate about sport and interested in sponsoring a livestream in the future can reach out to [email protected].
