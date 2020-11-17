South End Core Given Green Light For Outdoor Cinema Ahead Of Malta’s Pivotal Nations League Matchup

One of the biggest football games in recent Maltese history will be broadcasted live from an outdoor drive-thru cinema just a stone throw away from Ta’ Qali national stadium.

After a restless 16 hours of fundraising and campaigning, the South End Core has received the go-ahead for its innovative idea and, just shortly after its approval, the 72-car event is already sold out.

“All profits made will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund,” South End Core leader Dillon Mercieca told Lovin Malta.

Football fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they can show their support for the national team as it faces off against the Faroe Islands in its final matchup of the UEFA Nations League competition, all while abiding by COVID-19 restrictions.

“Cars will be screened as they enter. Police will take down their number plates and temperatures will be checked,” Dillon said.

The South End Core, in collaboration with the police and health authorities, is going above and beyond to ensure the safest environment possible for the event.

“If people are in the same household, they can take their masks off in the car. They can only leave the car to go to the toilet. There won’t be any food or drink stands – they need to bring their own,” he said.

Tonight’s matchup will see Malta faceoff against the Faroe Islands in an all-or-nothing matchup that will decide the leader of League D Group 1 of the Nations League.

The Faroe Islands currently tops the group with a three-point buffer. While Malta needs to win the game to top their group, a draw will be enough for the Faroe Islands.