SportMalta Collaborates With Local Councils To Offer Free Tai Chi Classes Online

The martial art of Tai Chi will now be offered online for free for people across Malta.

SportMalta has teamed up with local councils and Tai Chi Malta to start broadcasting live lessons online so that people can practice the discipline from home.

“Thanks to this collaboration, the sport will be closer to the community,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Clifton Grima.

SportMalta will be footing the costs of the sessions for each local council so that anyone who wishes to join can do so.

The online sessions will be held every Monday and Thursday with classes starting on the hour from 8am to 1pm with participants able to attend as many classes as they wish. They will be held by Tai Chi Malta, led by Adrian Axisa.

The sport of Tai Chi has become increasingly popular over the past few years in Malta with a growing community committed to the sport. In 2019, Maltese Tai Chi instructor Alana Axisa was invited to perform the martial art in Beijing at the Youth Arts Festival.

SportMalta also plans to announce a “record investment” towards individuals athletes in Malta over the next few weeks.

Tag someone who could benefit from this