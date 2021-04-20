SportMalta Committed To Creating More Outdoor Physical Facilities As Online Fitness Community Exposes Rusty Gym Equipment
SportMalta will actively continue to reach out to local councils in order to create more outdoor physical facilities after an online fitness community shed light on the dilapidated state of outdoor gyms.
“In 2019, Sport Malta invested €300,000 to assist local councils to improve their open area facilities, including outdoor gyms,” a spokesperson from the Parliamentary Secretariat for Sports told Lovin Malta.
“The aim is to ensure that people of all ages have access to safe places to practice sport and physical activity,” he said.
A video published by popular online fitness community Bulletproof Culture showcased various outdoor gyms around Malta and the impractical nature of them which discourages activity instead of promoting it.
In some cases, the neglect and poor planning of the outdoor gyms have resulted in machines developing rust.
“SportMalta is responsible for only two outdoor gyms, one situated at Ta’ Qali and another one at the Cottonera Sports Complex,” the spokesperson continued. “Both gyms are kept in perfect condition. In fact, these gyms were fully refurbished over the past weeks.”
However, other outdoor gyms in Malta have been poorly maintained, with some developing rust and posing a health risk to fitness enthusiasts who use the equipment.
“Sport Malta will actively continue to reach out to different local councils in order to create more facilities in our communities,” he ended.
Talks have already been held between the Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima, Bulletproof Culture and the Sliema Local Council to explore possible future collaborations.
In an effort to improve the overall standards of Malta’s fitness community, Bulletproof has launched Project Robinhood with the intention of creating more awareness about health and fitness for future generations.
The online community is expected to launch a full documentary on the subject in the coming weeks.
