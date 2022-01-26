‘Sports To Be Treated Fairly And Equally’: Malta Football Association Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

The Malta Football Association (MFA) is raising alarm over the government’s decision to keep sports events subject to COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements beyond February, despite rule changes.

“This is another slap in the face for sports associations, athletes, coaches, match officials, volunteers, fans and all involved in local sport as our unstinting efforts to deal with the outgoing difficulties and financial repercussions caused by COVID-19 are being constantly hindered by incoherent measures,” the MFA said in a statement.

“Furthermore, these inconsistencies have created a perception that the booster is now only needed by persons attending sports events as the vaccination will not remain obligatory for a host of other events.

“While urging the Government to reconsider this decision, the Malta FA is appealing for sports to be treated fairly and equally.”

As of 7th February, vaccine certificates will no longer be obligatory to enter restaurants, snack bars, or kazini. And from 14th February, the vaccine certificate rules will be scrapped for bars, gyms, and pools.

However, up-to-date vaccinations will remain obligatory for casinos, nightclubs, travel, and sports events.

To many whose way of life is dependent on sports, the announcement yesterday served as a ‘bittersweet moment’, with sports events having been excluded from the subsequent ‘relaxing’ of the rules.

“The MFA is voicing its disappointment and is hereby expressing its disagreement with the Health Authorities’ decision not to include outdoor sports events among the several activities that will no longer require attendees to present a vaccination certificate for entry,” the MFA stated in its press release.