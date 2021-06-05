‘Stay Hungry!’: Olympic Hurdle Champion Praises Maltese Athlete’s Work Ethic In Training Video

A former world champion and Olympic gold medalist has praised local athlete Claire Azzopardi for her work ethic after posting a video of her training regime online.

Sally Pearson, a two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the 100-metres, shared a video of Azzopardi training while showering her in praise and telling her to “stay hungry.”

“No time for excuses. Love this,” Pearson said.

The video has received over 18,000 views and over 1,000 likes on Facebook with many taking to the comment section to express how impressed they were with Azzopardi’s performance.

Azzopardi, who also holds the national record in the triple jump, is currently in San Marino competing at the Championships of the Small States of Europe.

With a former world champion taking notice of her talent, there’s no excuse for the athlete to not be motivated ahead of her events this weekend!

