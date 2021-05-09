Ta’ Qali Training Pitches Undergo Renovation Work To Provide ‘Cutting-Edge’ Facilities For National Teams

The Malta Football Association is on a quest to deliver the highest quality infrastructure and product possible starting with the renovation of the training grounds at Ta’ Qali.

The renovation work currently being carried out includes the removal of the existing pitch profile followed by the construction of a deep green colour pitch with a new surface, which will be maintained throughout the year.

The project is expected to be completed by the third week of August, just in time for the national team to resume its training for the second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers.

As part of the MFA’s vision to improve football infrastructure, in line with its new strategy, works are also being carried out to modify the floodlight system and ancillary civil works.

In a press release, the MFA also noted how sports tourism will benefit as a result of these works, whereby providing the national team with a cutting-edge practice facility will help them excel on the international platform.

Photo Credit: Domenic Aquilina