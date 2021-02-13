The Future! Haley Bugeja Makes List As One Of The Top Goal Scorers In European Leagues

The feat becomes more impressive when you take into consideration that Bugeja is just 16-years-old and is in a three-way tie in seventh place.

Maltese footballer Haley Bugeja has been named in the top ten under-21 goal scorers in European Leagues, just months after she joined Serie A side Sassuolo.

She’s also the youngest player on the list with all other footballers featured being 18 and older.

Bugeja makes the list with 11 games played for Sassuolo and six goals scored, including two on her debut for the Serie A side.

The top goalscorer is 19-year-old Lisa Kolb who has scored nine goals in seven games for SV Neulengbach.

Malta’s football star has been making strides with Sassuolo and impressing sporting media with her raw talent, despite a short goal scoring drought since the season resumed earlier this year.

Soccerdonna also named Bugeja as one of the four footballing talents to watch this year and the Maltese striker was recently featured on Sassuolo’s online show Nero & Verde in an interview filmed by Lovin Malta.