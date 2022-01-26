The Malta Olympic Committee (MOC), in conjunction with other associations, is raising alarm over the government’s decision to keep sports events subject to COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements beyond February, despite rule changes. “It is disappointing to see that strict measures seem only applicable to certain cohorts of the population,” the MOC said in a press release. “It is discouraging to see such a continuous and blatant disregard for sport and highly demotivating towards the efforts that all entities have had to put towards an attempt to practice sport but keep on getting hindered with situations like these.” The committee expressed its concern, pointing out that such measures will only serve to hinder athletes’ preparation for the upcoming Mediterranean Games and Commonwealth Games (both of which are set to take place this year), and the Games of the Small States of Europe, which will be held in Malta, next year. “Inconsistencies such as removing vaccination requirement for indoor events but enforcing its application for outdoor sports is appalling, to say the least.”

The statement followed a similar message publicised by the Malta Football Association (MFA) earlier today, wherein the association appealed to the relevant authorities that “sports to be treated fairly and equally”. They were later joined by the South End Core, an association of avid football fans united under the Maltese banner. “You can enter a cinema without a vaccination certificate, but require such certification to enter an outdoor sports venue. We would like to appeal to the Government to treat everyone the same way and without prejudice.” “We, who love sports, see our children play and enjoy themselves, our team that we support wholeheartedly, and finally our players, wish that we could thread upon the road to normality once again.”

More sporting bodies have entered the fray, with the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) issuing comments vis-a-vis their own press release. “The MBA joins other sports associations and entities in expressing its disappointment at the health authorities’ decision to retain the vaccination certificate requirement for spectators.” “Outdoor sports events aside, domestic basketball is played at the spacious MBA Pavillion where crowdedness is certainly not an issue.” “Regrettably, sports is once again being penalised by the decisions, dealing another setback to the work and commitment of all those involved in Maltese sport to cope with the increasing difficulties of Covid-19 and to return to some form of normality.” Lovin Malta reached out to the MBA Secretary-General Joseph Muscat, who sustained these views, adding that competition-aside, sports served a greater purpose. “The way forward is through sports,” Muscat said. “People should look to sport in these times, not run away from it. It’s therapy.”

The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) also rallied to the cause. “The exclusion of outdoor social events once again relegates sports to the back burner, and in fact has a negative impact on all involved.” “Despite the efforts of all, be they administrators, coaches, officials, or athletes, through the pandemic, this most recent decision to impose restrictions on spectators in outdoor venues goes to show that the sport, in the eyes of the decision-makers is still at the level of PE lessons held once a week at school.”