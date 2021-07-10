TVM To Provide Italian And English Commentary For Highly-Anticipated Euro 2020 Final

Both English and Italian commentary will be made available on TVM for the Euro 2020 final after the national broadcast station faced backlash for blocking Rai.

Local football fans have been unable to watch the Euro 2020 tournament in Italian after PBS took the decision to block Rai, the Italian national broadcast station, from TV.

The decision was received poorly by football fans in a nation made up of an equal number of die-hard Italian and English supporters.

However, in the run-up to the highly-anticipated final, PBS announced that it will be broadcasting the game in both Italian and English on channels TVM and TVM 2 respectively.

“We are the people’s station and we listen to the people,” said PBS Executive Chairman Mark Sammut. “We will bring in an Italian commentator, who is the official commentator for Juventus”.

Sports journalist Enrico Zambruno will be providing Italian commentary on Maltese television tomorrow evening direct from TVM’s studio.

Italy will face England in the Euro 2020 final starting at 9pm.

“For the first time in the history of TVMsport, in addition to the commentary in English, we will have direct commentary in Italian,” said PBS Sports Section Manager Peter Cossai.

